All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4844 Fishhook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4844 Fishhook Court
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:06 PM

4844 Fishhook Court

4844 Fishhook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4844 Fishhook Court, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot with large backyard! Clean home. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and employment. NO CARPET--Wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept with split bedroom arrangement. Conveniently located with easy access to North Loop 820. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to verify measurements & school information. Property will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 Fishhook Court have any available units?
4844 Fishhook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4844 Fishhook Court have?
Some of 4844 Fishhook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 Fishhook Court currently offering any rent specials?
4844 Fishhook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 Fishhook Court pet-friendly?
No, 4844 Fishhook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4844 Fishhook Court offer parking?
Yes, 4844 Fishhook Court offers parking.
Does 4844 Fishhook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4844 Fishhook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 Fishhook Court have a pool?
No, 4844 Fishhook Court does not have a pool.
Does 4844 Fishhook Court have accessible units?
No, 4844 Fishhook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 Fishhook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 Fishhook Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University