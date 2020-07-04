4844 Fishhook Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Corner lot with large backyard! Clean home. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and employment. NO CARPET--Wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Open concept with split bedroom arrangement. Conveniently located with easy access to North Loop 820. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Tenant to verify measurements & school information. Property will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.