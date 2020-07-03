4837 Elkhart Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

Move-in ready 3 beds, 2 full baths, and 2 car garages single family home in a well established neighborhood. Home provides open floor plan with high ceilings and abundance of natural lights with plenty of windows. Located in a prime location. Walking distance to schools, parks, and close distance to Chisholm Trail Pkwy, coffee shops, entertainment & shopping centers, hospital, and much more. LEASE REQUIREMENTS: OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE APPLICATION AND FEE APPLIED. HOUSEHOLD GROSS INCOME 3X THE RENT, CLEAN BACKGROUND AND DECENT CREDITS. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. STABLE JOB. INCOME AND JOB MUST VERIFIED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT TO MOVE IN. PET IS CASE BY CASE, NONREFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.