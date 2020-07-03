All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 26 2020 at 10:09 AM

4837 Elkhart Drive

4837 Elkhart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4837 Elkhart Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Summer Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Move-in ready 3 beds, 2 full baths, and 2 car garages single family home in a well established neighborhood. Home provides open floor plan with high ceilings and abundance of natural lights with plenty of windows. Located in a prime location. Walking distance to schools, parks, and close distance to Chisholm Trail Pkwy, coffee shops, entertainment & shopping centers, hospital, and much more. LEASE REQUIREMENTS: OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE APPLICATION AND FEE APPLIED. HOUSEHOLD GROSS INCOME 3X THE RENT, CLEAN BACKGROUND AND DECENT CREDITS. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. STABLE JOB. INCOME AND JOB MUST VERIFIED. SECURITY DEPOSIT & FIRST MONTH'S RENT TO MOVE IN. PET IS CASE BY CASE, NONREFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4837 Elkhart Drive have any available units?
4837 Elkhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4837 Elkhart Drive have?
Some of 4837 Elkhart Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4837 Elkhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4837 Elkhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4837 Elkhart Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4837 Elkhart Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4837 Elkhart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4837 Elkhart Drive offers parking.
Does 4837 Elkhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4837 Elkhart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4837 Elkhart Drive have a pool?
No, 4837 Elkhart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4837 Elkhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 4837 Elkhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4837 Elkhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4837 Elkhart Drive has units with dishwashers.

