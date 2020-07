Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cozy yet spacious apartment includes two bedrooms with full bath in the Arlington Heights area. Open floorplan from the kitchen that flows through the dining area and into the living room. Ceramic tile flooring, central air, fridge included, and washateria on premises. Plenty of parking space, too. Put your application in on this property before it's gone!