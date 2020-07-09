4817 Valley Springs Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

IMPRESSIVE HOME ! You are going to love this open plan with space for everyone, while keeping the kitchen the heart of the home! There are solid wood cabinets + a pantry which provide lots of storage. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and the informal living room. The FP provides the perfect room to entertain guests this holiday season. The master has a flex space for an office, sitting area or nursery. The guest room can be used as an office or bedroom with it's tasteful custom paint. Updates include new interior painted walls and trim, interior and exterior fixtures and landscaped back yard. This home is a must see with it's open plan, updates and location in KELLER SCHOOLS !

Call now for a showing!