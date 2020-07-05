All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

4809 Grainger Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stunning home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living area with gas start fireplace is adjacent to formal dining. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances & eat in area with bay window. Bedrooms are split providing privacy for master retreat which includes on suite bathroom with double vanity, shower, sitting area & walk in closet. Large backyard with patio & deck. Home is in Keller ISD & close to shopping & restaurants. Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4809 Grainger Trail have any available units?
4809 Grainger Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4809 Grainger Trail have?
Some of 4809 Grainger Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4809 Grainger Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4809 Grainger Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4809 Grainger Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4809 Grainger Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4809 Grainger Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4809 Grainger Trail offers parking.
Does 4809 Grainger Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4809 Grainger Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4809 Grainger Trail have a pool?
No, 4809 Grainger Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4809 Grainger Trail have accessible units?
No, 4809 Grainger Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4809 Grainger Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4809 Grainger Trail has units with dishwashers.

