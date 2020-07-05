4809 Grainger Trail

Amenities
Stunning home with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living area with gas start fireplace is adjacent to formal dining. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, island, stainless steel appliances & eat in area with bay window. Bedrooms are split providing privacy for master retreat which includes on suite bathroom with double vanity, shower, sitting area & walk in closet. Large backyard with patio & deck. Home is in Keller ISD & close to shopping & restaurants. Washer, dryer & refrigerator not included. Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (NO CATS); deposit is per pet. All info deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. House can be held up to 2 weeks with approved application & deposit.