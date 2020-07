Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan tennis court

Beautiful, well-kept home with large over sized backyard next to Park Glen! Eat in kitchen with granite counter tops, island and bay windows. Over sized living room with stunning new wood laminate hand-scraped look floors! Ceiling fans, can lights, vaulted ceilings, no popcorn. Solar screens, new ac in 2013, new water heater in 2015. Great Keller schools. Great neighborhood for the outdoorsy type. Tennis courts, jogging and bike paths. Must see!