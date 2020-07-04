4771 Martha Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely property features include 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and a 2 car garage



Fully remodeled: new floor, kitchen fully updated, new fixtures throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances



Pet Friendly. $250/Pet.



Utilities Not Included



Home sits on over one third of an acre lot, located within close proximity to downtown Fort Worth. Lush landscaping, Texas native plants, backyard area perfect for gardening.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.