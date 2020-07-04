4771 Martha Lane

Amenities
This lovely property features include 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and a 2 car garage
Fully remodeled: new floor, kitchen fully updated, new fixtures throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances
Pet Friendly. $250/Pet.
Utilities Not Included
Home sits on over one third of an acre lot, located within close proximity to downtown Fort Worth. Lush landscaping, Texas native plants, backyard area perfect for gardening.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.