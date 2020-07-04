All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4771 Martha Lane

4771 Martha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4771 Martha Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely property features include 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, and a 2 car garage

Fully remodeled: new floor, kitchen fully updated, new fixtures throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances

Pet Friendly. $250/Pet.

Utilities Not Included

Home sits on over one third of an acre lot, located within close proximity to downtown Fort Worth. Lush landscaping, Texas native plants, backyard area perfect for gardening.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4771 Martha Lane have any available units?
4771 Martha Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4771 Martha Lane have?
Some of 4771 Martha Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4771 Martha Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4771 Martha Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4771 Martha Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4771 Martha Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4771 Martha Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4771 Martha Lane offers parking.
Does 4771 Martha Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4771 Martha Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4771 Martha Lane have a pool?
No, 4771 Martha Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4771 Martha Lane have accessible units?
No, 4771 Martha Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4771 Martha Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4771 Martha Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

