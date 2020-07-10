All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:55 AM

4744 Lowell Lane

4744 Lowell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4744 Lowell Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated home with fresh paint inside & out, refinished wood floors and new custom cabinets in kitchen. Nice floor plan with separate master and living area at the rear and two bedrooms and living at the front. Ready for you to make your own. Student friendly. Ideal for entertaining. Lots of charm! Owner prefers a 2 year lease.

Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4744 Lowell Lane have any available units?
4744 Lowell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4744 Lowell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4744 Lowell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4744 Lowell Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4744 Lowell Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4744 Lowell Lane offer parking?
No, 4744 Lowell Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4744 Lowell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4744 Lowell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4744 Lowell Lane have a pool?
No, 4744 Lowell Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4744 Lowell Lane have accessible units?
No, 4744 Lowell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4744 Lowell Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4744 Lowell Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4744 Lowell Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4744 Lowell Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

