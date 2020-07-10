4744 Lowell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated home with fresh paint inside & out, refinished wood floors and new custom cabinets in kitchen. Nice floor plan with separate master and living area at the rear and two bedrooms and living at the front. Ready for you to make your own. Student friendly. Ideal for entertaining. Lots of charm! Owner prefers a 2 year lease.



Security deposit equal to one months rent. Application fee is $60 per each adult. Pets on a case by case basis. We can only hold a property for approx 15 days. Upon acceptance and the lease executed we require the security deposit. Must have valid ID. No housing accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.