All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4725 Lazy Oaks Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4725 Lazy Oaks Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:57 PM

4725 Lazy Oaks Street

4725 Lazy Oaks Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4725 Lazy Oaks Street, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
A beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood in the much sought after Keller ISD. Granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a a separate study downstairs. Media room and game room upstairs. 2 Living areas, a separate dining room and a breakfast nook. Walk in closets in upstairs bedroom. Extra storage under stairs and lots of storage space in the attic access from the game room. Covered patio and a big backyard for the entire family to enjoy. Easy access to Hwy377, 114 and I35 and to all major amenities, shops, hospital and restaurants and only 20mls to DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street have any available units?
4725 Lazy Oaks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street have?
Some of 4725 Lazy Oaks Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Lazy Oaks Street currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Lazy Oaks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Lazy Oaks Street pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Lazy Oaks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street offer parking?
Yes, 4725 Lazy Oaks Street offers parking.
Does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Lazy Oaks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street have a pool?
No, 4725 Lazy Oaks Street does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street have accessible units?
No, 4725 Lazy Oaks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Lazy Oaks Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 Lazy Oaks Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Sevona Avion
14500 Sovereign Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76134

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University