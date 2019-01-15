4725 Lazy Oaks Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

A beautiful house in a quiet neighborhood in the much sought after Keller ISD. Granite kitchen countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a a separate study downstairs. Media room and game room upstairs. 2 Living areas, a separate dining room and a breakfast nook. Walk in closets in upstairs bedroom. Extra storage under stairs and lots of storage space in the attic access from the game room. Covered patio and a big backyard for the entire family to enjoy. Easy access to Hwy377, 114 and I35 and to all major amenities, shops, hospital and restaurants and only 20mls to DFW Airport.