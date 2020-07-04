All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4725 Dilworth Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4725 Dilworth Court
Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:08 AM

4725 Dilworth Court

4725 Dilworth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4725 Dilworth Court, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and cozy house in Arlington Heights West neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage, fresh paint inside, a 1 car garage, and the backyard oasis! Walk outside and look at the tree filled, fenced yard from your covered porch that leads to an additional storage building or workshop. Huge, light filled living room in the back of the house has a wood burning stove, great for the comfy couches and TV set up. Fantastic location in southwest Fort Worth still inside the loop, close to plenty of restaurants, shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4725 Dilworth Court have any available units?
4725 Dilworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4725 Dilworth Court have?
Some of 4725 Dilworth Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4725 Dilworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
4725 Dilworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4725 Dilworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 4725 Dilworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4725 Dilworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 4725 Dilworth Court offers parking.
Does 4725 Dilworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4725 Dilworth Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4725 Dilworth Court have a pool?
No, 4725 Dilworth Court does not have a pool.
Does 4725 Dilworth Court have accessible units?
No, 4725 Dilworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4725 Dilworth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4725 Dilworth Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Elan Crockett Row
3001 Crockett Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Magnolia Lofts on Vickery
801 W Vickery Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University