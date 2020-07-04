4725 Dilworth Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and cozy house in Arlington Heights West neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors throughout, plenty of storage, fresh paint inside, a 1 car garage, and the backyard oasis! Walk outside and look at the tree filled, fenced yard from your covered porch that leads to an additional storage building or workshop. Huge, light filled living room in the back of the house has a wood burning stove, great for the comfy couches and TV set up. Fantastic location in southwest Fort Worth still inside the loop, close to plenty of restaurants, shopping and highways.