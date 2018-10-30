4721 Sterling Trace

Amenities

pet friendly pool game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with office in Keller ISD - Located in Trace Ridge with Community Pool. Keller ISD. This home is 1 1/2 story. Only room upstairs is huge game room (or 5th bedroom) with own bath. Rest of home is downstairs. Has laminate, ceramic tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets. This home has 2 living areas and 2 dining. There is a nice gazebo in the back yard and there are sprinklers and fenced yard. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent. Pets allowed.



(RLNE3293991)