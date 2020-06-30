4713 Palm Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful home located in Fort Worth offers everything you need and more! Amazing open concept feel with updated decorative lighting, stunning laminate wood flooring, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and a gorgeous backyard with shed for extra storage. Relax in the spacious master suite and enjoy the garden tub, separate shower, built-in vanity and walk-in closet. Kitchen with bar top looking into one of the 3 living rooms, features light oak cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Bonus game room upstairs between all guest bedrooms offers a great space to entertain.