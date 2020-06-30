All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:46 AM

4713 Palm Ridge Drive

4713 Palm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Palm Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candle Ridge West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful home located in Fort Worth offers everything you need and more! Amazing open concept feel with updated decorative lighting, stunning laminate wood flooring, with ceramic tile in the kitchen and a gorgeous backyard with shed for extra storage. Relax in the spacious master suite and enjoy the garden tub, separate shower, built-in vanity and walk-in closet. Kitchen with bar top looking into one of the 3 living rooms, features light oak cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large pantry. Bonus game room upstairs between all guest bedrooms offers a great space to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive have any available units?
4713 Palm Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4713 Palm Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Palm Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Palm Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Palm Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4713 Palm Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 4713 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4713 Palm Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4713 Palm Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4713 Palm Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Palm Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Palm Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

