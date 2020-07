Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautifully updated home is in the perfect location just seconds from highway 20 and Chisholm trail. The open concept living room leads into all quartz kitchen with over sized island. Two beautiful bathrooms compliment the functional simplicity of the 3 spacious bedrooms. The layout of this house couldn't be better. The 2 car garage and spacious, fenced backyard. Home includes brand new refrigerator, oven range and dishwasher.