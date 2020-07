Amenities

Two bedroom, one bath duplex located on a tree lined street. Galley style kitchen has tile floors, plenty of counter space and cabinet space. All bright white appliances. Washer & Dryer are supplied. Ceiling fans in all rooms. This property is close to parks, restaurants, and easy access to I-20 to visit Hulen Mall and all that area has to offer. Don't let this one slip away!