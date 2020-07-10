4705 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Arlington Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Arlington Heights Home near Central Market - Property Id: 291489
Entirely updated and for rent immediately. Walking distance from Central Market. Huge 2 car garage with easy access to highway. Vacant home has been sanitized and ready to show. All appliances included except washer dryer. One year lease and tenant covers utilities and lawn care. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291489 Property Id 291489
(RLNE5825040)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4705 Calmont Ave have any available units?
4705 Calmont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Calmont Ave have?
Some of 4705 Calmont Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Calmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Calmont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Calmont Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Calmont Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Calmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Calmont Ave offers parking.
Does 4705 Calmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Calmont Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Calmont Ave have a pool?
No, 4705 Calmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Calmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 4705 Calmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Calmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Calmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
