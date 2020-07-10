All apartments in Fort Worth
4705 Calmont Ave

4705 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing Arlington Heights Home near Central Market - Property Id: 291489

Entirely updated and for rent immediately. Walking distance from Central Market. Huge 2 car garage with easy access to highway. Vacant home has been sanitized and ready to show. All appliances included except washer dryer. One year lease and tenant covers utilities and lawn care.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291489
Property Id 291489

(RLNE5825040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

