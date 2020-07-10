4705 Calmont Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing Arlington Heights Home near Central Market - Property Id: 291489



Entirely updated and for rent immediately. Walking distance from Central Market. Huge 2 car garage with easy access to highway. Vacant home has been sanitized and ready to show. All appliances included except washer dryer. One year lease and tenant covers utilities and lawn care.

