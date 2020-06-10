468 Pollyann Trail

Amenities

QUICK MOVE-IN! BEAUTIFUL newer Lennar home for lease in Sendera Ranch Haslet area of N. FW! $1795 a month! March move-in NOW available! GREAT community w- parks, pools, playgrounds, trails, schools within walk-jog-bike distance! BIG open space w- large kitchen island open to living & breakfast area! LOADS of windows for light & bright feel! WHITE kitchen granite & backsplash selections are so clean & neat! GORGEOUS kitchen cabinetry & nice appliance package! FRIG! ENJOY a spacious corner less neighbors lot w- some easement distance behind it & only one fence line neighbor, a nice grass fenced yard w- an extended covered patio! NWISD! 3 blocks from Thompson Elementary & 5 blocks from pool-playground!