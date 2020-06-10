All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

468 Pollyann Trl, Fort Worth, TX 76052
Sendera Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
QUICK MOVE-IN! BEAUTIFUL newer Lennar home for lease in Sendera Ranch Haslet area of N. FW! $1795 a month! March move-in NOW available! GREAT community w- parks, pools, playgrounds, trails, schools within walk-jog-bike distance! BIG open space w- large kitchen island open to living & breakfast area! LOADS of windows for light & bright feel! WHITE kitchen granite & backsplash selections are so clean & neat! GORGEOUS kitchen cabinetry & nice appliance package! FRIG! ENJOY a spacious corner less neighbors lot w- some easement distance behind it & only one fence line neighbor, a nice grass fenced yard w- an extended covered patio! NWISD! 3 blocks from Thompson Elementary & 5 blocks from pool-playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 Pollyann Trail have any available units?
468 Pollyann Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 Pollyann Trail have?
Some of 468 Pollyann Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 Pollyann Trail currently offering any rent specials?
468 Pollyann Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 Pollyann Trail pet-friendly?
No, 468 Pollyann Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 468 Pollyann Trail offer parking?
Yes, 468 Pollyann Trail offers parking.
Does 468 Pollyann Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 Pollyann Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 Pollyann Trail have a pool?
Yes, 468 Pollyann Trail has a pool.
Does 468 Pollyann Trail have accessible units?
No, 468 Pollyann Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 468 Pollyann Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 468 Pollyann Trail has units with dishwashers.

