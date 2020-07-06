All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 10 2019 at 6:36 PM

4653 Bracken Drive

4653 Bracken Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4653 Bracken Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,609 sq ft, 2 story home in Fort Worth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4653 Bracken Drive have any available units?
4653 Bracken Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4653 Bracken Drive have?
Some of 4653 Bracken Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4653 Bracken Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4653 Bracken Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4653 Bracken Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4653 Bracken Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4653 Bracken Drive offer parking?
No, 4653 Bracken Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4653 Bracken Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4653 Bracken Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4653 Bracken Drive have a pool?
No, 4653 Bracken Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4653 Bracken Drive have accessible units?
No, 4653 Bracken Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4653 Bracken Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4653 Bracken Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

