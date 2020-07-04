All apartments in Fort Worth
4636 Pangolin
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:04 AM

4636 Pangolin

4636 Pangolin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4636 Pangolin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Timberland

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location!! KELLER ISD - New floors in all bedrooms, 4th bedroom has french doors, with a closet, so could be used as bedroom or study or hobby - Open formal living and dining combo - Kitchen overlooks family room and formal areas with tons of counter space, a new dish washer was recently installed. There is also a desk and abundance of cabinets. Beautiful brick fireplace in the family room- Large backyard, 2 car garage. This home is very close to shopping , entertainment, & highways. (highways 170 ,I-35, and I-114) for an easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 Pangolin have any available units?
4636 Pangolin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 Pangolin have?
Some of 4636 Pangolin's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 Pangolin currently offering any rent specials?
4636 Pangolin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 Pangolin pet-friendly?
No, 4636 Pangolin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4636 Pangolin offer parking?
Yes, 4636 Pangolin offers parking.
Does 4636 Pangolin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 Pangolin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 Pangolin have a pool?
No, 4636 Pangolin does not have a pool.
Does 4636 Pangolin have accessible units?
No, 4636 Pangolin does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 Pangolin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4636 Pangolin has units with dishwashers.

