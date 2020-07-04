4636 Pangolin

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Great location!! KELLER ISD - New floors in all bedrooms, 4th bedroom has french doors, with a closet, so could be used as bedroom or study or hobby - Open formal living and dining combo - Kitchen overlooks family room and formal areas with tons of counter space, a new dish washer was recently installed. There is also a desk and abundance of cabinets. Beautiful brick fireplace in the family room- Large backyard, 2 car garage. This home is very close to shopping , entertainment, & highways. (highways 170 ,I-35, and I-114) for an easy commute.