4633 Prickly Pear Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 1 story 3 bedrooms 2 baths with formal dining room can be used as a formal living or studying. Fall in love with the wood and tile floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom. The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with a huge breakfast bar, gas stove, 36 in cabinets, and open design. The master suite is the perfect retreat with space for a sitting area and beautiful master bathroom. Art niches are perfect for making the home your own. The backyard is easy to maintain with just enough landscaping to make it an envy of the neighborhood. Even doing a chore like laundry is a dream here with built in cabinets. Located in Keller ISD with high rated schools, easy access to I35 and Hwy 377.