4633 Prickly Pear Drive
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:25 PM

4633 Prickly Pear Drive

4633 Prickly Pear Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Prickly Pear Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 1 story 3 bedrooms 2 baths with formal dining room can be used as a formal living or studying. Fall in love with the wood and tile floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom. The kitchen is an entertainer's dream with a huge breakfast bar, gas stove, 36 in cabinets, and open design. The master suite is the perfect retreat with space for a sitting area and beautiful master bathroom. Art niches are perfect for making the home your own. The backyard is easy to maintain with just enough landscaping to make it an envy of the neighborhood. Even doing a chore like laundry is a dream here with built in cabinets. Located in Keller ISD with high rated schools, easy access to I35 and Hwy 377.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive have any available units?
4633 Prickly Pear Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive have?
Some of 4633 Prickly Pear Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Prickly Pear Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Prickly Pear Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Prickly Pear Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Prickly Pear Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Prickly Pear Drive offers parking.
Does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 Prickly Pear Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive have a pool?
No, 4633 Prickly Pear Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive have accessible units?
No, 4633 Prickly Pear Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Prickly Pear Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Prickly Pear Drive has units with dishwashers.

