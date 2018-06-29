All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 4 2019 at 12:45 PM

4632 Matthew Drive

4632 Matthew Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4632 Matthew Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Keller - Beautiful home within walking distance of an elementary school. Brand new carpet. This home has a formal living and dining combination as you walk in. Lots of windows which provides amazing natural lighting throughout the home. The 2 bedrooms are split from the master suite. Separate shower and garden tub featured in master suite, double vanity with great lighting, and a spacious vaulted ceiling walk in closet. The fenced backyard has a open patio, perfect for entertaining. This home is a must see!

Click on link to see more pictures of the property.

https://www.propertypanorama.com/instaview-elite/ntreis/14143815

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE5039403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 Matthew Drive have any available units?
4632 Matthew Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 Matthew Drive have?
Some of 4632 Matthew Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 Matthew Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4632 Matthew Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 Matthew Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4632 Matthew Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4632 Matthew Drive offer parking?
No, 4632 Matthew Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4632 Matthew Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 Matthew Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 Matthew Drive have a pool?
No, 4632 Matthew Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4632 Matthew Drive have accessible units?
No, 4632 Matthew Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 Matthew Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 Matthew Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

