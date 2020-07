Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Nicely updated 3 bed, 1 bath home, with a 2 car carport and a 2 car garage. The entire property is fenced. It has 2 living areas and a fireplace. The home was totally updated withing the last year. It also has a one year old HVAC system and was recently updated with double pane windows. It sits across from a church and an elementary school.