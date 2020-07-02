4625 Belladonna Dr.

Amenities

garage fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Nice, large home in Hulen Area - Single story home with formal areas in the front of the home and den in back with fireplace. The kitchen has a built in microwave and is good sized with island and area for a dinette table. The bedrooms are split and master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Plank flooring in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. Garage Door opener and yard is fenced. Gas and electric. Crowley ISD.

NO SMOKING, NO PETS, NO HOUSING. TAR APP. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4283871)