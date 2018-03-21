All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 17 2019 at 5:59 PM

4621 Mustang Drive

4621 Mustang Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4621 Mustang Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PERFECT HOME IN PARK GLEN! Four bedrooms and three FULL bathrooms. Split bedroom floor plan for added privacy with the master suite downstairs. Master includes a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks! Amazing kitchen with a double oven, gas cook top, tons of cabinet and counter space plus opens to the family room and cozy breakfast nook. Private backyard perfect for entertaining. Close to hwy, shopping and restaurants.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Mustang Drive have any available units?
4621 Mustang Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Mustang Drive have?
Some of 4621 Mustang Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Mustang Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Mustang Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Mustang Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Mustang Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Mustang Drive offer parking?
No, 4621 Mustang Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Mustang Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Mustang Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Mustang Drive have a pool?
No, 4621 Mustang Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4621 Mustang Drive have accessible units?
No, 4621 Mustang Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Mustang Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Mustang Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

