4621 Gila Bend Lane

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator pool

This 1999 build 3 bed 2 bath home sitting at Beach and N Tarrant and just east of 35 is ready for a June 1st move in. It Features a large kitchen with a built in desk, granite countertops, stainless steel and beautiful stained concrete flooring. It has a split design for the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms on 1 side and the Master on the other. This property won't last long! Rent: $1695.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be conducted. To apply for this property, please contact the Agent for this property at bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com or call/text the # provided on this listing. If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!!