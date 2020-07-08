All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4621 Gila Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:30 PM

4621 Gila Bend Lane

4621 Gila Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4621 Gila Bend Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This 1999 build 3 bed 2 bath home sitting at Beach and N Tarrant and just east of 35 is ready for a June 1st move in. It Features a large kitchen with a built in desk, granite countertops, stainless steel and beautiful stained concrete flooring. It has a split design for the bedrooms. 2 bedrooms on 1 side and the Master on the other. This property won't last long! Rent: $1695.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks will be conducted. To apply for this property, please contact the Agent for this property at bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com or call/text the # provided on this listing. If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post, it is a scam!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4621 Gila Bend Lane have any available units?
4621 Gila Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4621 Gila Bend Lane have?
Some of 4621 Gila Bend Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4621 Gila Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4621 Gila Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4621 Gila Bend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4621 Gila Bend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4621 Gila Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 4621 Gila Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4621 Gila Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4621 Gila Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4621 Gila Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4621 Gila Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 4621 Gila Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4621 Gila Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4621 Gila Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4621 Gila Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

