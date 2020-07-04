4617 Lois Street

Amenities

Move in special-1/2 off first and 2nd month's rent!



A single resident home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Including key-less entry.



Non Smoking *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Admin Fee-$300.00



Deposit-One Month Rent



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.