4617 Lois Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:03 PM

4617 Lois Street

4617 Lois Street · No Longer Available
Location

4617 Lois Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in special-1/2 off first and 2nd month's rent!

A single resident home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Including key-less entry.

Non Smoking *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Admin Fee-$300.00

Deposit-One Month Rent

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Lois Street have any available units?
4617 Lois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4617 Lois Street currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Lois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Lois Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4617 Lois Street is pet friendly.
Does 4617 Lois Street offer parking?
No, 4617 Lois Street does not offer parking.
Does 4617 Lois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Lois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Lois Street have a pool?
No, 4617 Lois Street does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Lois Street have accessible units?
No, 4617 Lois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Lois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 Lois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4617 Lois Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4617 Lois Street has units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

