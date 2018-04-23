4605 Vista Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, one-story landscaped home, three bedrooms, two baths located in Vista Meadows Addition! This spacious property’s floor plan includes living and dining combo. Wood flooring throughout in living area. Gas fire place with gas log. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The expansive living room opens up to a covered patio – perfect for relaxing and family gathering plus great for entertaining! Master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, towel closet and en-suite bathroom with separate jet tub and shower. Two car garage with garage door opener and remote control. Landlord pays HOA.