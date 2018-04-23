All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:20 PM

4605 Vista Meadows Drive

4605 Vista Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Vista Meadows Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, one-story landscaped home, three bedrooms, two baths located in Vista Meadows Addition! This spacious property’s floor plan includes living and dining combo. Wood flooring throughout in living area. Gas fire place with gas log. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The expansive living room opens up to a covered patio – perfect for relaxing and family gathering plus great for entertaining! Master bedroom is complete with a walk-in closet, towel closet and en-suite bathroom with separate jet tub and shower. Two car garage with garage door opener and remote control. Landlord pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive have any available units?
4605 Vista Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive have?
Some of 4605 Vista Meadows Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4605 Vista Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Vista Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Vista Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4605 Vista Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4605 Vista Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Vista Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 4605 Vista Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4605 Vista Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Vista Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4605 Vista Meadows Drive has units with dishwashers.

