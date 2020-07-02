4605 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities
Beautiful brick home on corner lot in South Hills. Large living area with wood floors. Large kitchen with double oven. Large bedrooms. Lots of storage. Large fenced backyard with wood fence. Lots of space to cookout. Close proximity to TCU, shopping, dining, entertainment, highways, etc. Come make this one your own.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,460, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,460, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.