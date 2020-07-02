All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:17 AM

4605 Trail Lake Drive

4605 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4605 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful brick home on corner lot in South Hills. Large living area with wood floors. Large kitchen with double oven. Large bedrooms. Lots of storage. Large fenced backyard with wood fence. Lots of space to cookout. Close proximity to TCU, shopping, dining, entertainment, highways, etc. Come make this one your own.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,460, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,460, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
4605 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4605 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4605 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4605 Trail Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 4605 Trail Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 Trail Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 4605 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 4605 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 Trail Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 Trail Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 Trail Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

