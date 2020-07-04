4603 Ranch View Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Wow! What a find!! The master suite is oversized and has an attached private bathroom. The master closet is so large it is fit for royalty! The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are also extremely large. The kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and under mount kitchen sink.

Make sure to check out the 2 pantries and the under counter storage. The laundry room is just behind the kitchen and behind that is extra storage. The back patio leads to a private yard. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Lawncare and Water all included in the lease.