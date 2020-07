Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT!! This stunning corner lot property is ready for immediate move in. The pictures do not do this property justice. The home recently received fresh interior paint, stainless steel appliance package, and much more. There is no carpet in the house which makes for easy cleaning and maintenance. The property has two bedrooms, a full bath, one car garage, and an over sized backyard. This property will not last long. MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!