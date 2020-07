Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Half off 1st months rent if move in by Feb. 15th. Walking distance to community playground, pool, & volleyball court. Large backyard. Split bedroom arrangement. Large living room as well as formal dining room. Neutral paint, carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms and stained concrete flooring throughout rest of home. Jetted tub in master includes two large walk-in master closets. Pets are a case by case basis. Additional photos to come soon.