Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated and ready to move-in. Owner has made all the necessary repairs for the next resident. This is an excellent location, close to I-20 and Tarrant County College. Three bedrooms are upstairs, there is half bathroom downstairs. New flooring upstairs, paint, fixtures, blinds and fans. This is duplex has an open plan and brings in lots of natural light. pets have to be screened. small to medium size pet acceptable.

Application fee is non-refundable.