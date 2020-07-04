All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 14 2019

4512 Fir Drive

4512 Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4512 Fir Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Vista Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in highly rated Keller ISD. Open floor plan. Living room offers cozy gas log fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar with abundant counter and cabinet space. Spacious guest bedrooms. Large master suite. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, garden tube, stand-alone shower, and walk in closet. Open patio with large backyard perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool. Easy access to I-35W & Hwy 377 puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

