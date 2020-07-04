4512 Fir Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in highly rated Keller ISD. Open floor plan. Living room offers cozy gas log fireplace. Kitchen has breakfast bar with abundant counter and cabinet space. Spacious guest bedrooms. Large master suite. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, garden tube, stand-alone shower, and walk in closet. Open patio with large backyard perfect for entertaining. Amenities include community pool. Easy access to I-35W & Hwy 377 puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!