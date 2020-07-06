All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4511 Alamosa Street

4511 Alamosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Alamosa Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119
Las Brisas

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Beautiful, move in ready home! Spacious rooms and living room with ample storage, 3 bed, 2 bath and much much more. Do not miss out on this opportunity. Close to schools and highways. You don't want to miss this one!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 Alamosa Street have any available units?
4511 Alamosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 4511 Alamosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
4511 Alamosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 Alamosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 4511 Alamosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4511 Alamosa Street offer parking?
No, 4511 Alamosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 4511 Alamosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 Alamosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 Alamosa Street have a pool?
No, 4511 Alamosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 4511 Alamosa Street have accessible units?
No, 4511 Alamosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 Alamosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4511 Alamosa Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4511 Alamosa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4511 Alamosa Street does not have units with air conditioning.

