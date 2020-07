Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex, includes one car garage, fresh paint, vinyl plank and carpet flooring, Utility room off of kitchen with full size Washer dryer connections. Enjoy the privacy of your covered patio in the large fenced backyard. For qualifying information and information on fees, please refer to our website.