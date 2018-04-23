4500 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious 2 bed 1 bath is ready right now!!! This lovely update home has a fully remodeled kitchen with new appliances and the original wood floors have been restrained to give them a beautiful look.

There are two separate living areas as well as a dining area off the kitchen providing plenty of room to entertain.

The bathroom has been completely redone with beautiful tile, a new tub, vanity and fixtures throughout.

Off of the garage, there is a laundry that includes washer and dryer.

The location of this home is hard to beat with its convenience to both I-20 and I-35 as well as being less than two miles from TCU campus.



Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today and schedule your appointment!