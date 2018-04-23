All apartments in Fort Worth
4500 Wabash Avenue

Location

4500 Wabash Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious 2 bed 1 bath is ready right now!!! This lovely update home has a fully remodeled kitchen with new appliances and the original wood floors have been restrained to give them a beautiful look.
There are two separate living areas as well as a dining area off the kitchen providing plenty of room to entertain.
The bathroom has been completely redone with beautiful tile, a new tub, vanity and fixtures throughout.
Off of the garage, there is a laundry that includes washer and dryer.
The location of this home is hard to beat with its convenience to both I-20 and I-35 as well as being less than two miles from TCU campus.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Call today and schedule your appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
4500 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 4500 Wabash Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Wabash Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Wabash Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4500 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Wabash Avenue offers parking.
Does 4500 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 Wabash Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 4500 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4500 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Wabash Avenue has units with dishwashers.

