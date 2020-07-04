4418 Westdale Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great Location! Wonderful Townhome located in Willow Lake Addition. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths. Totally renovated inside with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Split level with hardwood floors and carpet. Windows with plenty of sunlight. The enclosed backyard is a plus. Just in time for the Holidays! Refreshing Pool, Tennis Court, Private Lake for relaxing and walking trails. Nestled in a tree laden community you will enjoy this wonderful home. Landlord pays all HOA expenses.