Fort Worth, TX
4418 Westdale Court
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:32 AM

4418 Westdale Court

4418 Westdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Westdale Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Overton Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great Location! Wonderful Townhome located in Willow Lake Addition. 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths. Totally renovated inside with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Split level with hardwood floors and carpet. Windows with plenty of sunlight. The enclosed backyard is a plus. Just in time for the Holidays! Refreshing Pool, Tennis Court, Private Lake for relaxing and walking trails. Nestled in a tree laden community you will enjoy this wonderful home. Landlord pays all HOA expenses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4418 Westdale Court have any available units?
4418 Westdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4418 Westdale Court have?
Some of 4418 Westdale Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4418 Westdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
4418 Westdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4418 Westdale Court pet-friendly?
No, 4418 Westdale Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4418 Westdale Court offer parking?
Yes, 4418 Westdale Court offers parking.
Does 4418 Westdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4418 Westdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4418 Westdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 4418 Westdale Court has a pool.
Does 4418 Westdale Court have accessible units?
No, 4418 Westdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4418 Westdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4418 Westdale Court has units with dishwashers.

