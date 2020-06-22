4417 Centennial Ct

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/724e6b6056 ---- Charming 3-2-2 in Keller ISD! Well maintained home! Generously sized kitchen boasts and lots of cabinets. Energy efficient with an open floor plan and great storage. Master bath room has HC accessible shower/tub. Well maintained home. Close to Alliance shopping center and Costco. To Schedule a Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Pets Allowed Storage Shed Washer/Dryer In Unit