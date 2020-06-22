All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 14 2019 at 4:38 AM

4417 Centennial Ct

4417 Centennial Court · No Longer Available
Location

4417 Centennial Court, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/724e6b6056 ---- Charming 3-2-2 in Keller ISD! Well maintained home! Generously sized kitchen boasts and lots of cabinets. Energy efficient with an open floor plan and great storage. Master bath room has HC accessible shower/tub. Well maintained home. Close to Alliance shopping center and Costco. To Schedule a Viewing, CALL 817-736-1935 and Follow INSTRUCTIONS. For rental and pet criteria, required documentation and to apply visit www.rentdfw.net. Completion of Pet Screening (Pets and No Pets) go to www.westromgroup.petscreening.com. All documents to be emailed to APPLICATIONS@WESTROMGROUP.COM. Deposit, Pet Fees, Rents Due within 24 HOURS OF APPROVAL! We do not advertise on Craigslist!! Disposal Pets Allowed Storage Shed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Centennial Ct have any available units?
4417 Centennial Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Centennial Ct have?
Some of 4417 Centennial Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Centennial Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Centennial Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Centennial Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Centennial Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Centennial Ct offer parking?
No, 4417 Centennial Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Centennial Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Centennial Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Centennial Ct have a pool?
No, 4417 Centennial Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Centennial Ct have accessible units?
No, 4417 Centennial Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Centennial Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Centennial Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

