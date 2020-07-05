4409 Pangolin Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large kitchen with eat in area. Wood floors in living are and entry way. Carpet in bedrooms like new. Updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Nice fenced in back yard. Good sized garage. Master bedroom has nice sized walk in closet. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Home looks like new.