4409 Pangolin Dr

4409 Pangolin Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Timberland
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath. Large kitchen with eat in area. Wood floors in living are and entry way. Carpet in bedrooms like new. Updated lighting and plumbing fixtures. Nice fenced in back yard. Good sized garage. Master bedroom has nice sized walk in closet. Wood burning fireplace in living area. Home looks like new.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
