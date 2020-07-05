4400 Westbend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, with an office and a second living area, has been beautifully renovated from the ground up! Upgrades include new engineered hardwoods, tile, and carpet throughout, granite and quartz counter tops, interior paint, decorative crown molding, and stainless steel appliances! Home offers plenty of natural light and an abundance of storage space with a walk in closet in every bedroom! Large fenced back yard features a covered patio area, perfect for grilling out and letting pets play! Offers fantastic amenities like a greenbelt park, playground, and a stunning pool area! In the highly coveted Keller ISD- just minutes from 35, 377, and 114!