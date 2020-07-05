All apartments in Fort Worth
4400 Westbend Lane
Last updated December 17 2019 at 5:05 AM

4400 Westbend Lane

4400 Westbend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Westbend Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 2.5 bath, with an office and a second living area, has been beautifully renovated from the ground up! Upgrades include new engineered hardwoods, tile, and carpet throughout, granite and quartz counter tops, interior paint, decorative crown molding, and stainless steel appliances! Home offers plenty of natural light and an abundance of storage space with a walk in closet in every bedroom! Large fenced back yard features a covered patio area, perfect for grilling out and letting pets play! Offers fantastic amenities like a greenbelt park, playground, and a stunning pool area! In the highly coveted Keller ISD- just minutes from 35, 377, and 114!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Westbend Lane have any available units?
4400 Westbend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Westbend Lane have?
Some of 4400 Westbend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Westbend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Westbend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Westbend Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Westbend Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Westbend Lane offer parking?
No, 4400 Westbend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Westbend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Westbend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Westbend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4400 Westbend Lane has a pool.
Does 4400 Westbend Lane have accessible units?
No, 4400 Westbend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Westbend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Westbend Lane has units with dishwashers.

