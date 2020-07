Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Nice size home with 3 bedroom and 3 full baths. Large Family Room with Fireplace. Dining Area. Kitchen has microwave,range,dishwasher, lots of cabinets, pantry and utility area. 3 Bedroom is downstairs with Guest Bath. Master Suite is upstairs with walk-in closet. Also upstairs is the 2nd bedroom and full bath with a 2nd living area. 2 Car Rear-Entry Garage has extra space for storage