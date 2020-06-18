All apartments in Fort Worth
4351 Valentine Street

4351 Valentine Street · No Longer Available
Location

4351 Valentine Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Alamo Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Cute Alamo Heights Cottage on Valentine - Property Id: 208470

Great opportunity to live in a newly-remodeled brick home in the convenient Alamo Heights neighborhood! This two-bed, one-bath home is on a quiet CORNER lot and was just renovated from top to bottom, including new floors, walls, custom kitchen, bathroom, and granite counters! You will also enjoy low utility bills with energy-efficient windows, new gas water heater, and new central air conditioning. This house is within an easy walk on tree-lined streets to the Arlington Heights HS track and tennis courts (10 min), Zoli's (7 min), Central Market (13 min), Railhead Smokehouse (17 min), and the shops on Vickery (5 min to Thai Terrace, Taqueria Melis, etc.). You can also access the Trinity Trail system using the Vickery Blvd Connector and pedestrian sidewalk on the Hulen Street Bridge to bike to Trader Joe's and TCU. The house also has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room (through the door in the kitchen). There is also a new concrete driveway in front to park and a HUGE backyard!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/208470
Property Id 208470

(RLNE5770590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Valentine Street have any available units?
4351 Valentine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 Valentine Street have?
Some of 4351 Valentine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Valentine Street currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Valentine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Valentine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4351 Valentine Street is pet friendly.
Does 4351 Valentine Street offer parking?
No, 4351 Valentine Street does not offer parking.
Does 4351 Valentine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4351 Valentine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Valentine Street have a pool?
No, 4351 Valentine Street does not have a pool.
Does 4351 Valentine Street have accessible units?
No, 4351 Valentine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Valentine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4351 Valentine Street does not have units with dishwashers.

