4351 Valentine Street

Cute Alamo Heights Cottage on Valentine - Property Id: 208470



Great opportunity to live in a newly-remodeled brick home in the convenient Alamo Heights neighborhood! This two-bed, one-bath home is on a quiet CORNER lot and was just renovated from top to bottom, including new floors, walls, custom kitchen, bathroom, and granite counters! You will also enjoy low utility bills with energy-efficient windows, new gas water heater, and new central air conditioning. This house is within an easy walk on tree-lined streets to the Arlington Heights HS track and tennis courts (10 min), Zoli's (7 min), Central Market (13 min), Railhead Smokehouse (17 min), and the shops on Vickery (5 min to Thai Terrace, Taqueria Melis, etc.). You can also access the Trinity Trail system using the Vickery Blvd Connector and pedestrian sidewalk on the Hulen Street Bridge to bike to Trader Joe's and TCU. The house also has washer and dryer hookups in the utility room (through the door in the kitchen). There is also a new concrete driveway in front to park and a HUGE backyard!

