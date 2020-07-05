433 Elk Run Dr

Amenities
Welcome to Parks of Deer Creek loaded with community activities! Enjoy the community pool, parks, and playgrounds.
This plan has a fantastic open kitchen and family room floor plan. Located just outside Burleson you are just minutes
from shopping and downtown Fort Worth. With 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, you have plenty of room! All 4 bedrooms have
walk-in closets. New (2018) appliances, wood floors, carpet, and fresh paint. This home shows like new. 2 car garage, great yard. Pets conditional. RANGE TO BE INSTALLED BY 4/15/19.
**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!!** Lessee to verify all information