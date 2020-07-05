All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 27 2019 at 7:38 AM

433 Elk Run Dr

433 Elk Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

433 Elk Run Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to Parks of Deer Creek loaded with community activities! Enjoy the community pool, parks, and playgrounds.
This plan has a fantastic open kitchen and family room floor plan. Located just outside Burleson you are just minutes
from shopping and downtown Fort Worth. With 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, you have plenty of room! All 4 bedrooms have
walk-in closets. New (2018) appliances, wood floors, carpet, and fresh paint. This home shows like new. 2 car garage, great yard. Pets conditional. RANGE TO BE INSTALLED BY 4/15/19.
Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 Elk Run Dr have any available units?
433 Elk Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 433 Elk Run Dr have?
Some of 433 Elk Run Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 Elk Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
433 Elk Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 Elk Run Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 433 Elk Run Dr is pet friendly.
Does 433 Elk Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 433 Elk Run Dr offers parking.
Does 433 Elk Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 Elk Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 Elk Run Dr have a pool?
Yes, 433 Elk Run Dr has a pool.
Does 433 Elk Run Dr have accessible units?
No, 433 Elk Run Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 433 Elk Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 Elk Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

