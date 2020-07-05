433 Elk Run Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to Parks of Deer Creek loaded with community activities! Enjoy the community pool, parks, and playgrounds.

This plan has a fantastic open kitchen and family room floor plan. Located just outside Burleson you are just minutes

from shopping and downtown Fort Worth. With 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, you have plenty of room! All 4 bedrooms have

walk-in closets. New (2018) appliances, wood floors, carpet, and fresh paint. This home shows like new. 2 car garage, great yard. Pets conditional. RANGE TO BE INSTALLED BY 4/15/19.

**ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200, JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME, visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com!!** Lessee to verify all information