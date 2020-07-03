4325 Highgate Road

Amenities

Charming and Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in an excellent location with easy access to highway 170, I-35, 114, & just minutes to Downtown Roanoke and Keller. This Open Concept home has tile in all the main areas with 2 Living and 2 Dining areas, with space that offers all kinds of options. Pool table can stay if Tenant wants to use. Current play room could be used as a study. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer hooks ups. Master bedroom has oversized garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk in closet. New Low E Windows make this home energy efficient. Covered patio provides plenty of shade for outside entertaining. All Applicants over the age of 18 must complete a written TAR application