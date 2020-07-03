All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
4325 Highgate Road
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:11 AM

4325 Highgate Road

4325 Highgate Road · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Highgate Road, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Harvest Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Charming and Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in an excellent location with easy access to highway 170, I-35, 114, & just minutes to Downtown Roanoke and Keller. This Open Concept home has tile in all the main areas with 2 Living and 2 Dining areas, with space that offers all kinds of options. Pool table can stay if Tenant wants to use. Current play room could be used as a study. Separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer hooks ups. Master bedroom has oversized garden tub, separate shower, and a large walk in closet. New Low E Windows make this home energy efficient. Covered patio provides plenty of shade for outside entertaining. All Applicants over the age of 18 must complete a written TAR application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Highgate Road have any available units?
4325 Highgate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Highgate Road have?
Some of 4325 Highgate Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Highgate Road currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Highgate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Highgate Road pet-friendly?
No, 4325 Highgate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4325 Highgate Road offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Highgate Road offers parking.
Does 4325 Highgate Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4325 Highgate Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Highgate Road have a pool?
No, 4325 Highgate Road does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Highgate Road have accessible units?
No, 4325 Highgate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Highgate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Highgate Road has units with dishwashers.

