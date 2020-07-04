All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4301 Bonnie Drive

4301 Bonnie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Bonnie Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Ridgecrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy cottage! New refinished hardwood floors, ALL NEW granite countertops, faucets, commodes, windows, paint, lighting, hot water heater, stove, and microwave. Big backyard w covered patio. Spacious rooms for an older home. Nice curb appeal w pretty front yard on a quiet street. *1/2 off 1 month rent with approved application

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

To schedule a showing or apply online visit www.primepropertiesforlease.com or Call 817-431-3700.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1954

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,295.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Bonnie Drive have any available units?
4301 Bonnie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 Bonnie Drive have?
Some of 4301 Bonnie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Bonnie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Bonnie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Bonnie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Bonnie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Bonnie Drive offer parking?
No, 4301 Bonnie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4301 Bonnie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Bonnie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Bonnie Drive have a pool?
No, 4301 Bonnie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4301 Bonnie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4301 Bonnie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Bonnie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Bonnie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

