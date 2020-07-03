4241 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036 Rosemary Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
FOR RENT!! WOW….what an amazing property!! This home recently received fresh interior & exterior paint as well as carpet throughout. The floor plan consists of study and family room downstairs along with island kitchen with all four bedrooms upstairs with a second living area or game room. The property is in excellent condition and move in ready! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
