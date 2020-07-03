All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4241 Summersweet Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4241 Summersweet Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:19 AM

4241 Summersweet Lane

4241 Summersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4241 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
FOR RENT!! WOW….what an amazing property!! This home recently received fresh interior & exterior paint as well as carpet throughout. The floor plan consists of study and family room downstairs along with island kitchen with all four bedrooms upstairs with a second living area or game room. The property is in excellent condition and move in ready! MOVE IN TODAY WITH NO CREDIT CHECK!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Summersweet Lane have any available units?
4241 Summersweet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 Summersweet Lane have?
Some of 4241 Summersweet Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Summersweet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Summersweet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Summersweet Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4241 Summersweet Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4241 Summersweet Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4241 Summersweet Lane offers parking.
Does 4241 Summersweet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4241 Summersweet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Summersweet Lane have a pool?
No, 4241 Summersweet Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4241 Summersweet Lane have accessible units?
No, 4241 Summersweet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Summersweet Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4241 Summersweet Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Watervue
8660 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Arbors on Oakmont
6000 Oakmont Trl
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University