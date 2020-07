Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Charming home with stunning front porch, luxurious wood floors and high end finish out. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with cooks kitchen, big family room with gas log fireplace. Incredible master bedroom with designer bath and high end finish out. Large secondary bedrooms for the entire gamily or guests and a game room for entertaining.



This is a beautiful property inside and out and won't last long!