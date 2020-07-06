4221 Lovell Avenue

Amenities

Vintage two bedroom with one bath with modern amenities. 1930's floorplan with the living room, dining area and sunroom. Dining room has built-in cabinets. Vintage kitchen with new appliances. Tile countertops and bathroom has pedestal sink. New refinished Hardwood floors, private back yard with shed. Sunroom has great windows with natural light and overlooking the back yard. Garage was converted into a utility room, still room in garage for storage. Pet Friendly, must get owners approval. Large dogs on a case by case basis