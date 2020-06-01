All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 4212 Silverberry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
4212 Silverberry Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 9:46 PM

4212 Silverberry Avenue

4212 Silverberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4212 Silverberry Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious living room with a floor to ceiling fireplace that is enhanced with a built in mirror that hangs above the mantle. The living room adjoins a bonus room that which can be made into a formal dining, office, or any room of your liking.  Another fantastic feature is the kitchen which opens to the living area.  A French Country vent hood separates the kitchen and living room. The kitchen also offers white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, vent hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Love the master en-suite as it offers a separate sink and vanity making getting ready each day a breeze. Great back yard with 22 x 16 covered deck to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Silverberry Avenue have any available units?
4212 Silverberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Silverberry Avenue have?
Some of 4212 Silverberry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Silverberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Silverberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Silverberry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4212 Silverberry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4212 Silverberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Silverberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 4212 Silverberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Silverberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Silverberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 4212 Silverberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Silverberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4212 Silverberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Silverberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Silverberry Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Retreat
8200 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Aviator West 7th
2726 Mercedes Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University