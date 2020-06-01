4212 Silverberry Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious living room with a floor to ceiling fireplace that is enhanced with a built in mirror that hangs above the mantle. The living room adjoins a bonus room that which can be made into a formal dining, office, or any room of your liking. Another fantastic feature is the kitchen which opens to the living area. A French Country vent hood separates the kitchen and living room. The kitchen also offers white cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a range, vent hood, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Love the master en-suite as it offers a separate sink and vanity making getting ready each day a breeze. Great back yard with 22 x 16 covered deck to relax.