421 Emerald Creek Drive

Spacious home in Birdville ISD!! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a study.Oversized kitchen with ample cabinetry and granite countertops. The oversized master suite includes a private bath, sitting area an enormous closet. Community includes a pool and park. This is a pet-friendly property.Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.