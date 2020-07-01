All apartments in Fort Worth
421 Emerald Creek Drive

421 Emerald Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Emerald Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Trails Of Fossil Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Spacious home in Birdville ISD!! Three bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a study.Oversized kitchen with ample cabinetry and granite countertops. The oversized master suite includes a private bath, sitting area an enormous closet. Community includes a pool and park. This is a pet-friendly property.Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Emerald Creek Drive have any available units?
421 Emerald Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Emerald Creek Drive have?
Some of 421 Emerald Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Emerald Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Emerald Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Emerald Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 421 Emerald Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 421 Emerald Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Emerald Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Emerald Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Emerald Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Emerald Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 421 Emerald Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 421 Emerald Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Emerald Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Emerald Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Emerald Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
