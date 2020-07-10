All apartments in Fort Worth
4209 Summersweet Ln

4209 Summersweet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Summersweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76036
Rosemary Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 Summersweet Ln have any available units?
4209 Summersweet Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 Summersweet Ln have?
Some of 4209 Summersweet Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 Summersweet Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4209 Summersweet Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 Summersweet Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4209 Summersweet Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 4209 Summersweet Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4209 Summersweet Ln offers parking.
Does 4209 Summersweet Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 Summersweet Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 Summersweet Ln have a pool?
No, 4209 Summersweet Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4209 Summersweet Ln have accessible units?
No, 4209 Summersweet Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 Summersweet Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 Summersweet Ln has units with dishwashers.

